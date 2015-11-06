FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-S.African court finds two guilty of killing Mozambican man during anti-immigrant violence -SABC
November 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-S.African court finds two guilty of killing Mozambican man during anti-immigrant violence -SABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in first and third paragraphs)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Two South African men captured in local media images beating and stabbing a Mozambican man to death during the anti-foreigner violence in April were found guilty of murder on Friday, state broadcaster SABC said.

The two accused were found guilty of killing the Mozambican national Emmanuel Sithole in the Johannesburg shanty town of Alexandra. The two, who had denied the charges, would be sentenced in December, the television station said.

Authorities were not available to confirm the convictions.

The wave of anti-immigrant attacks first surfaced in parts of coastal city Durban in the eastern KwaZulu Natal province before quickly spreading to the commercial capital of Johannesburg. At least seven people were killed, while hundreds of foreigners fled to safety camps. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

