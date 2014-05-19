South Africa's Vodacom FY earnings rise 2.8 pct

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms provider Vodacom posted a 2.8 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday after bagging more subscribers across its African operations.

Vodacom, which also has operations in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho and Mozambique, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 894.4 cents in the year to end March, from 870.2 cents a year ago.

Thirteen analysts polled by Reuters predicted an 8.6 percent rise in earnings per share to 945 cents.

It declared a 825 cents per share dividend, lower than the 848 cents analysts had expected.

South Africa’s dominant mobile phone services provider said it increased users by nearly 14 percent to 57.5 million, where the active customer base rose by nearly 22 percent.

Vodacom shares have fallen 3 percent so far this year, beating Johannesburg’s Top-40 index that has added more than 6 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)