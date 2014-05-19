FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Vodacom FY earnings rise 2.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 19, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Vodacom FY earnings rise 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms provider Vodacom posted a 2.8 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday after bagging more subscribers across its African operations.

Vodacom, which also has operations in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho and Mozambique, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 894.4 cents in the year to end March, from 870.2 cents a year ago.

Thirteen analysts polled by Reuters predicted an 8.6 percent rise in earnings per share to 945 cents.

It declared a 825 cents per share dividend, lower than the 848 cents analysts had expected.

South Africa’s dominant mobile phone services provider said it increased users by nearly 14 percent to 57.5 million, where the active customer base rose by nearly 22 percent.

Vodacom shares have fallen 3 percent so far this year, beating Johannesburg’s Top-40 index that has added more than 6 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.