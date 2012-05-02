FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Vodacom sees FY earnings up 10 pct
May 2, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Vodacom sees FY earnings up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 2 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom said on Wednesday it expects to report a gain of up to 10 percent in full-year earnings, hit by tax on higher dividends paid and depreciation from higher capex.

The company said in a statement it expects to report a 5 to 10 percent gain in headline earnings per share for the year to end-March from the previous year’s 656 cents.

Vodacom shares closed trading 0.56 percent lower at 107.49 rand. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

