S.Africa's Vodacom will not let DRC asset go -CEO

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Vodacom will not let its Congolese asset go, and is appealing a court ruling of a public sale on June 3, the chief executive of the South African mobile operator said on Monday.

“The bottom line is that we will not let that asset go, we will not get to a situation on the 3rd of June where the asset is just sold,” Pieter Uys said on a conference call with reporters.

Vodacom has been locked in a dispute over its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a court recently ruled it must pay $21 million in fees to a local consultant, or face the sale of its shares.