FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Vodacom will not let DRC asset go -CEO
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 21, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Vodacom will not let DRC asset go -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Vodacom will not let its Congolese asset go, and is appealing a court ruling of a public sale on June 3, the chief executive of the South African mobile operator said on Monday.

“The bottom line is that we will not let that asset go, we will not get to a situation on the 3rd of June where the asset is just sold,” Pieter Uys said on a conference call with reporters.

Vodacom has been locked in a dispute over its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a court recently ruled it must pay $21 million in fees to a local consultant, or face the sale of its shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.