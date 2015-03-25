Vodafone CEO: no talks so far with S.Africa over Vodacom stake

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms giant Vodafone has held no talks with South Africa over the London-listed firm buying Pretoria’s stake in its local subsidiary Vodacom, chief executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.

However, Colao told a news conference in Johannesburg he was open to talks with the South African government, which has stated an intention to sell state-held shareholdings to fund cash-strapped energy utility Eskom’s building of power plants. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)