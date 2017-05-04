FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Africa weather service says El Nino could return in spring or summer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa weather service says El Nino could return in spring or summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South African Weather Service said on Thursday an El Nino weather pattern, which brought a scorching drought to southern Africa last year, could return in the spring or summer season which usually occurs from September to October.

"Currently there is an expectation that an El Niño event would occur during the next spring or summer seasons,' the weather service said in its monthly forecast.

"The next outlook for spring or summer is not favourable with regards to rainfall and the public is reminded that if El Niño does occur and exert its usual impact, the country might once again be put under strain with regards to water resources." (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.