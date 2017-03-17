FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's top court orders grants to be paid on April 1
March 16, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's top court orders grants to be paid on April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Constitutional Court ordered the government on Friday to pay social grants on April 1 via its current service provider, seeking to end a fiasco that had threatened the payment of benefits to 17 million people.

The court also said the grant-paying company had to do so under the terms of its existing contract for 12 months before a new deal could be adopted.

The mess stems from the social welfare department failing to take responsibility for social service payments or find a new provider after the Constitutional Court ruled several years ago that the contract was unsound. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

