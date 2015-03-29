FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse to appeal S.African court ruling on generator contract
March 29, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Westinghouse to appeal S.African court ruling on generator contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Westinghouse, the world’s largest nuclear fuel producer, intends to appeal a South African court ruling dismissing its application to have the bidding process of a $334 million contract re-opened, it said at weekend.

Westinghouse, part of Japan’s Toshiba Corp, cried foul last year after losing out on the contract to supply power utility Eskom with steam generators, saying the process was flawed.

“Subject to a review of the court’s reasons, Westinghouse intends to appeal the decision,” it said in a statement.

French rival Areva SA won the contract to replace six steam generators at the country’s only nuclear power plant, Koeberg, near Cape Town.

The nuclear generators are expected to be installed by 2018.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by William Hardy

