FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Woolworths posts 20 pct profit leap
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Woolworths posts 20 pct profit leap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths reported a 20.5 percent jump in pretax profit on Thursday, defying feeble growth in Africa’s most advanced economy.

The nation’s retailers are battling to boost sales as consumers rein in spending in the face of high unemployment and rising fuel and transport prices, but Woolworths is faring better than rivals thanks to the appeal of its upmarket food and clothing to high-income customers.

Sales increased by 55 percent to 61.97 billion rand ($4.74 billion) in the first six months of the year, though headline earnings per share - the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa - were up only 7 percent, diluted by stock issued to fund last year’s acquisition of department store chain David Jones.

Shares in Woolworths have gained about 30 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a 3 percent decline for the Johannesburg bourse’s all-share index. ($1 = 13.0860 rand)

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.