CAPE TOWN, March 28 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he was not considering a commission of inquiry into the banking sector, which has come under scrutiny as government plans economic policies aimed at wealth redistribution.

"I am not considering appointing a commission of inquiry at the moment," Zuma said in a written reply to questions in parliament. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)