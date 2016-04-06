FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African FirstRand's retail bank closes accounts held by Zuma friends - Oakbay
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 6, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

South African FirstRand's retail bank closes accounts held by Zuma friends - Oakbay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 (Reuters) - A South African company owned by friends of Jacob Zuma, said on Wednesday First National Bank has closed its accounts, the latest local company to shun the Gupta family due to a scandal over its relationship with the president.

“Oakbay has received no reason whatsoever justifying FNB’s actions. We are already in the process of moving our accounts to a more enlightened institution,” Oakbay Investments said in a statement. FNB is a unit of FirstRand

Three other South African companies, including KPMG and Barclays Africa, have severed ties with a firm owned by the Guptas, a family of Indian-born businessmen. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.