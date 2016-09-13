FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Zuma says no war between Presidency and Treasury
September 13, 2016 / 2:17 PM / a year ago

S.Africa's Zuma says no war between Presidency and Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that the Presidency was not at war with the Treasury after reports that an elite police unit was investigating Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Some analysts say Zuma's allies are behind the investigation in a bid to remove Gordhan, but Zuma denied this was the case.

"There is no war between the Presidency and the Treasury. I am clarifying that point. It must be as clear as anything - there is no war between the Presidency and the Treasury," he told parliament in answer to a question. (Reorting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
