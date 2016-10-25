FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma says Gordhan charges a concern for all
October 25, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Zuma says Gordhan charges a concern for all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were a concern for "all of us" and that he had never discussed the case with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zuma was responding to questions in the upper house of parliament about the charges against Gordhan, which analysts and the finance minister's supporters have said appear to be a ploy to remove him from office. The NPA has said the charges are not politically motivated. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

