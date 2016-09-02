FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African presidency denies govt wants inquiry on banks and Zuma friends
September 2, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

South African presidency denies govt wants inquiry on banks and Zuma friends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's presidency said on Friday a statement by mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane saying the government wanted an inquiry into why top banks cut ties with a firm owned by family friends of President Jacob Zuma was not the government's position.

"The unfortunate contents of the statement and the inconvenience and confusion caused by the issuing thereof, are deeply regretted," the presidency said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Dominic Evans)

