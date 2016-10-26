FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Zuma admits he is "implicated" in graft report - eNCA TV
October 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

S.Africa's Zuma admits he is "implicated" in graft report - eNCA TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers to determine if an unreleased report into allegations of political interference by wealthy brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta is final, eNCA TV said on Wednesday.

In the affidavit filed on Tuesday and published on the channel's website, Zuma also admitted he was "an implicated person" in the report by the former Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft watchdog.

Zuma has denied granting undue influence to the Guptas and they have denied seeking it. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Ed Cropley)

