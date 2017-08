JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has lodged a complaint with the office of the Public Protector over a leaked audio recording of his meeting with the anti-graft watchdog, his office said on Monday.

Zuma's discussion with the former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, during her investigation into allegations of influence-peddling was broadcast on private a television channel at the weekend.