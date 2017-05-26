South Africa's Zuma says not opposed to inquiry into corruption allegations

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was not opposed to setting up a commission of inquiry into corruption into his government after anti-graft report alleged he was influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments.

The former Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated corruption watchdog, called for a commission of inquiry in the "State of Capture" report into alleged influence-peddling. The report was released in November.

Zuma has challenged the report in court, arguing that the Public Protector had no right to ask him to form such a commission, as this was the president's prerogative.

In a statement from his office on Friday, Zuma said he was not opposed to such an inquiry, but did not say when such a commission could be established. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)