South African security officers remove opposition lawmakers during Zuma speech
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

South African security officers remove opposition lawmakers during Zuma speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African security officers removed far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers from parliament on Thursday after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma’s State-Of-The-Nation speech and members of the main opposition walked out in protest.

EFF lawmakers interrupted Zuma with questions over alleged graft in a $23 million upgrade to his Nkandla home. Speaker Baleka Mbete told the EFF members that it was “not a question session” before asking for them to be removed when carried on.

Opposition Democratic Alliance lawmakers then walked out. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)

