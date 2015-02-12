South African security officers remove opposition lawmakers during Zuma speech

CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African security officers removed far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers from parliament on Thursday after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma’s State-Of-The-Nation speech and members of the main opposition walked out in protest.

EFF lawmakers interrupted Zuma with questions over alleged graft in a $23 million upgrade to his Nkandla home. Speaker Baleka Mbete told the EFF members that it was “not a question session” before asking for them to be removed when carried on.

Opposition Democratic Alliance lawmakers then walked out. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)