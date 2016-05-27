South Africa's Zuma not "at war" with finance minister -presidency

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is not "at war" with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over the control of the National Treasury, the presidency said on Friday in response to widespread media reports.

The presidency denied media reports of a clash between Zuma and Gordhan, who is the subject of an investigation over his role in the creation of a tax surveillance unit in the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS).

Godhan ran SARS between 1999-2009. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)