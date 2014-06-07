FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in hospital for tests
June 7, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in hospital for tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for tests on Saturday, after previously being advised to take some rest, the presidency said in a statement.

“Doctors are satisfied with his condition,” a statement on the presidency website said.

The presidency said on Friday that 72-year-old Zuma would take a few days off from public appearances after a tiring election in May, which put him in office for a second term.

“The president is in need of a rest following a demanding election and transition programme to the new administration,” the presidency said on Friday, adding Zuma would continue to perform official duties from home.

Zuma’s ANC won over 62 percent of the vote in the country’s fifth democratic election last month. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Sophie Hares)

