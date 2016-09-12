FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South African Treasury: Zuma has repaid money for non-security upgrades to private residence
September 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

South African Treasury: Zuma has repaid money for non-security upgrades to private residence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has paid for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the National Treasury said on Monday, in line with a court order issued in March.

"We can confirm as the National Treasury that the payment has been received," a spokeswoman for the Treasury said.

In June, the Treasury said that Zuma should pay 7.8 million rand ($537,000) for the non-security upgrades, after the Constitutional Court in March ordered Zuma to pay back some of the $16 million of state money spent upgrading his private home.

$1 = 14.5300 rand Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
