South Africa's Gupta-owned Oakbay completes $145 mln Optimum deal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Gupta-owned Oakbay completes $145 mln Optimum deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South African’s Oakbay Investments has concluded a 2.1 billion rand ($145 million) takeover of Glencore’s Optimum Coal Holdings, business rescue practitioners of the coal firm said on Thursday.

The finalisation of the deal comes as Oakbay scrambles to restore banking relationships after all four major South African banks cut ties over criticism that its owners, the Gupta family, have undue political influence with President Jacob Zuma.

$1 = 14.5145 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
