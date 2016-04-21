UPDATE 2-South Africa seeks to limit damage of banks shunning Guptas' Oakbay

* South Africa govt says banks move might deter investors

* Oakbay said needs banks to be able to pay staff salaries

* Oakbay Resources gets new auditors after KPMG exit (Releads with task team, adds SizweNtsalubaGobodo comment)

By Wendell Roelf and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG April 21 (Reuters) - South Africa stepped in on Thursday to try to contain the damage from a stand-off between the country’s banks and Oakbay, a company owned by the Gupta family who are alleged to wield undue political influence.

The government had appointed a ministerial team to find a solution after the banks ditched Oakbay, a move which could deter future investment in South Africa, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said.

Earlier this month, several South African companies, including all four major banks, cut links with companies associated with the Guptas, a family of Indian-born businessmen who are also friends with President Jacob Zuma.

“Whilst cabinet appreciates the terms and conditions of the banks, the acts may deter future potential investors who may want to do business in South Africa,” Radebe told a news conference in Cape Town.

Although the Gupta’s relationship with Zuma has been a source of controversy for years, it burst into the open last month when senior figures went public to say the family had exerted undue sway, including offering cabinet positions

Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business interests include media and mining, have denied the allegations and say they are pawns in a plot to oust Zuma.

Oakbay Investments, a holding company for the family businesses, says it employs 7,500 people and it will not be able to pay their salaries if it is unable to restore the bank ties.

The company and government’s taskforce have until at least the end of May, which is when the banks’ notice periods expire, to restore relations between the parties.

At least one of the four banks - Barclays Africa’s Absa, First National Bank, part of FirstRand, Standard Bank and Nedbank - that have ostracised Oakbay Investments has so far rejected attempts to patch up relations.

Oakbay Resources, a unit of Oakbay Investments, appointed SizweNtsalubaGobodo Inc, South Africa’s biggest black-owned accounting firm, as it new auditors after the local unit of KPMG ditched it earlier this month.

In a memo to staff, KPMG cited association risk as the reason for parting ways with the company.

SizweNtsalubaGobodo, which dates back to 1985, said it followed a stringent on-boarding process in accepting Oakbay Resources as a client.

“We are aware of our ethical responsibilities and reporting responsibilities to all stakeholders and are confident that we are in a position to fulfill these responsibilities,” it said in statement on Thursday. (Editing by Alexander Smith)