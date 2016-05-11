FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual's S. Africa arm says has not cut ties to Oakbay's Sahara
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Old Mutual's S. Africa arm says has not cut ties to Oakbay's Sahara

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual’s South African unit said on Wednesday it has not withdrawn insurance cover on a subsidiary of Oakbay Investments, a company at the centre of allegations over political influence.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Mutual & Federal, through its underwriting arm Credit Guarantee Insurance Corporation of Africa (CGIC), had withdrawn its cover for Oakbay Investments, citing a company document.

CCGI said in a statement it was providing insurance for the Sahara Group, which is part of the Oakbay group.

“Credit Guarantee has not withdrawn its trade credit insurance cover on the Sahara Group of companies (subsidiaries of Oakbay),” Theo Reddi, acting chief executive officer of CGIC said in a statement.

Oakbay Investments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several companies, including all four major banks in South Africa, have severed links with Oakbay Investments following allegations that the Gupta family, its owners, used their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours.

The president and the Guptas reject the allegations of undue influence. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.