South Africa's opposition says prosecutor's appeal in Zuma matter a "delaying tactic"

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's main opposition party said on Monday the state prosecutor's decision to appeal a High Court order that graft charges against President Jacob Zuma be reinstated was an attempt to shield the president.

The state prosecutor had earlier told a news conference he would appeal against the ruling that could reinstate 783 corruption charges against Zuma.

The opposition Democratic Alliance party said in a statement that this was "a blatant delaying tactic to shield Jacob Zuma from facing the 783 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering leveled against him almost a decade ago." (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)