November 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

South Africa can stave off junk status downgrade - Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa has done enough to create growth and avoid a ratings downgrade to junk status, President Jacob Zuma told parliament on Wednesday ahead of country reviews by rating agencies.

"I believe we have indeed done a lot working together to create favourable conditions for economic growth and to stave off any downgrade," Zuma said.

Africa's most industrialised country, which is expected to grow at less than 1 percent in 2016, is racing to avert a sovereign rating downgrade to junk status that will raise borrowing costs and deter investment. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

