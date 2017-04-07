FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 4 months ago

South Africa to maintain expenditure ceiling, Treasury says after Fitch downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa remains committed to maintaining its expenditure ceiling and stabilising debt, the Treasury said on Friday, after Fitch downgraded the country to sub-investment grade.

Fitch downgraded South Africa's foreign and local currency debt to speculative grade, while S&P Global Ratings on Monday cut the hard currency borrowing to "junk". Both cited likely changes in economic policy after a cabinet reshuffle. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

