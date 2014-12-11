South African court finds Zuma's son negligent in fatal car crash

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Jacob Zuma’s son acted negligently when his Porsche rear-ended a minivan in Johannesburg and killed a woman, a South African court ruled on Thursday, but prosecuting authorities are yet to decide whether he would face culpable homicide charges.

The case is the latest scandal to hit the leader of Africa’s most advanced economy, who faces criticism over the use of $25 million of public money to upgrade his country home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that while the inquest into the crash, which happened in February, rejected Duduzane Zuma’s defence that he lost control after driving into a “puddle” in wet conditions, it would trawl court transcripts to determine whether to charge him.

“We need to on our own take into account what was described in court if it does indeed assist us in making a decision going forward,” NPA spokesman Nathi Mncube told 702 radio.

Duduzane Zuma, who is aged around 30, is a millionaire with mining interests, according to local media.

Magistrate Lolitha Chetty ruled that the younger Zuma exposed himself and others to danger in the incident that killed 30-year-old Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the minivan, in Sandton, an affluent suburb in the Johannesburg metropolitan area.

“He failed to conduct himself in a reasonable manner under the circumstances,” Chetty said after a month-long inquest.