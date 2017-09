Sept 19 (Reuters) - Safti Groupe SA :

* Registers basic document (“document de base”) to French regulator AMF as part of project to transfer shares to Alternext Paris market

* Transfer to be done from Marche Libre market

* Targets 2017 revenue of 30 million euros with 12% percent operating margin, compared to 2013 revenue of 6.8 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1u5W5CF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)