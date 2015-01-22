FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EQT injects fresh equity into utility services group SAG - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

EQT injects fresh equity into utility services group SAG - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT is injecting fresh cash into German utility services provider SAG as the company breached its debt covenants after a difficult 2014, two sources familiar with the matter said.

EQT, which bought SAG in 2008, is pumping 30 million euros ($35 million) into the group, which has 420 million euros in senior and mezzanine debt and an additional 350 million in pension liabilities, the sources said.

SAG’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell to 70 million euros in 2014 from 81 million a year earlier after it ran into trouble with some offshore projects.

It also saw its French business suffer from the weak economy and faced stiff competition in its German services business.

SAG, formerly the energy related activities of RWE Solutions , constructs and runs energy grids, employs roughly 8,000 staff and has annual sales of about 1.2 billion euros.

EQT declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8613 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.