FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority shareholder Acromas sells 11 pct of UK insurer Saga
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Majority shareholder Acromas sells 11 pct of UK insurer Saga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Saga Plc’s largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold an 11 percent stake in the UK insurer via placing, raising gross proceeds of 239 million pounds ($374.5 million), sole bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

About 122.5 million Saga shares were placed at 195 pence each, BofA Merrill Lynch said.

Post the settlement on May 15, Acromas will remain as a majority shareholder in the travel and insurance company with an about 51 percent stake, the bookrunner said.

Acromas is owned by funds managed by Charterhouse Capital Partners, CVC Capital Partners and Permira, the private equity firms that listed Saga on the London Stock Exchange last year.

Acromas earlier said it planned to sell a 7 percent stake in Saga.

$1 = 0.6382 pounds Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.