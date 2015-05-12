FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority shareholder to sell 7 pct of UK insurer Saga
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Majority shareholder to sell 7 pct of UK insurer Saga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Acromas Bid Co Ltd will sell about 7 percent of British travel and insurance company Saga Plc through a placing to institutions, sole bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said.

Acromas Bid owned 56.09 percent of Saga as of March 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Books for the placing of about 77 million shares will be open immediately, BofA Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday.

Acromas is owned by funds managed by Charterhouse Capital Partners, CVC Capital Partners and Permira, the private equity firms that listed Saga on the London Stock Exchange last year.

Shares of Saga, which focuses on customers over the age of 50, closed at 198.87 pence.

At that price, the 77 million shares on offer would be valued at about 153 million pounds ($240 million).

Acromas sold about 66 million Saga shares earlier this year.

Numis is the lead manager for the placing. ($1 = 0.6373 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.