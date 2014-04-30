FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Saga says planning to raise $927 mln in London float
April 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK insurer Saga says planning to raise $927 mln in London float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British financial services company Saga said on Wednesday that it was planning to float on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to raise net proceeds of 550 million pounds ($927 million) to pay down debt.

Saga, which provides insurance to the over-50s, said that the new capital would cut its debt to around 700 million pounds, with a free float of at least 25 percent including a retail offering to UK investors.

$1 = 0.5936 British Pounds Reporting By Freya Berry. Editing by Jane Merriman

