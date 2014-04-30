UK insurer Saga says planning to raise $927 mln in London float

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British financial services company Saga said on Wednesday that it was planning to float on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to raise net proceeds of 550 million pounds ($927 million) to pay down debt.

Saga, which provides insurance to the over-50s, said that the new capital would cut its debt to around 700 million pounds, with a free float of at least 25 percent including a retail offering to UK investors.