FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Saga sets London share price listing at bottom of range
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Saga sets London share price listing at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to remove extraneous Reuters code)

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Saga, the UK insurance and holidays firm for the over-50s, has priced its London share listing at the bottom of its original range, the company said on Friday, valuing the company at 2.1 billion pounds ($3.5 billion).

Saga’s offer will be priced at 185 pence a share and will raise gross proceeds of 550 million pounds ($927 million) in new capital. Half of the new shares have been allocated to retail investors and half to institutions.

Conditional dealings will start on the London Stock Exchange at 0700 GMT. ($1=0.5931 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.