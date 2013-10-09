FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK travel and insurance specialist Saga to be listed -FT
October 9, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 4 years

UK travel and insurance specialist Saga to be listed -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to list the 3 billion pound company as soon as the first quarter of next year, the Financial times reported.

Private equity houses Permira, CVC Capital and Charterhouse have started a consultation to appoint financial advisers for the IPO, the FT quoted people with knowledge of the matter as saying.

Saga could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Financial Times said the flotation would mark the end of Acromas, which had been formed six years ago after the merger of Saga and road side assistance firm AA in a 6.2 billion pound deal.

