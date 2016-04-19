FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Saga's FY profit jumps 55 pct
April 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

UK insurer Saga's FY profit jumps 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said full-year pretax profit jumped 55 percent, driven by a surge in demand for its travel and insurance services.

The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2014, said pretax profit rose to 176.2 million pounds ($252.4 million) in the year ended Jan. 31, from 113.8 million pounds a year earlier.

On the new European capital rules for insurers that came into effect in January, Saga reported a Solvency II ratio of 170 percent.

The company said it would pay a full-year dividend of 7.2 pence per share, up from 4.1 pence last year. ($1 = 0.6980 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

