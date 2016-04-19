CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK insurer Saga's FY profit jumps 55 pct

(Corrects paragraph 4 to remove reference to Saga’s travel segment size)

April 19 (Reuters) - British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc said it was targeting a 5 percent to 7 percent rise in pretax profit this year, and raised its payout range.

The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2014, said pretax profit rose 55 percent to 176.2 million pounds ($252.4 million) in the year ended Jan. 31.

Revenue at the company’s travel arm rose 11 percent to 423.1 million pounds in the year.

Full-year motor insurance revenue rose by 2.1 percent to 318.7 million. Motor insurance is Saga’s second largest division.

On the new European capital rules for insurers that came into effect in January, Saga reported a Solvency II ratio of 170 percent.

The company said it would pay a full-year dividend of 7.2 pence per share, up from 4.1 pence last year.

Saga, which has 2.6 million customers, said it has raised its target payout range going forward to between 50 percent and 70 percent from 40 percent-60 percent of net earnings.

Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note that Saga’s decision to raise its target payout is underpinned by the expected capital release from a motor quota share reinsurance deal, its lower risk investment strategy and a strong Solvency II coverage ratio.

Saga said last month that it had signed a quota share deal with NewRe, a unit of Munich Re, to cover 75 percent of the risk of motor policies at Saga’s in-house underwriter, AICL.

Shares in the insurer were up 2 percent at 201.9 pence at 0714 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6980 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)