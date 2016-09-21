FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Saga sees little Brexit impact as H1 profits rise
September 21, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UK insurer Saga sees little Brexit impact as H1 profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said a poll of its customers showed 99 percent of them would not reconsider their future holiday plans because of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2014, also said it had seen no "discernible impact" to date of the referendum.

Saga reported a better-than-expected 8.5 percent rise in first-half pretax profit from continuing operations to 109.9 million pounds ($142.6 million), as it clamped down on costs.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.7 pence per share, up from 2.2 pence a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7707 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

