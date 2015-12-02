UK insurer Saga's largest shareholder sells 13 pct stake

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saga Plc’s largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold a 13 percent stake in the UK travel and insurance company via a discounted placing, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

About 145 million Saga shares were placed at 200 pence each, BofA Merrill Lynch said. The stock closed at 212.2 pence on Tuesday.

Post the settlement on Dec. 4, Acromas would own an about 32 percent stake in the company, the bookrunner said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)