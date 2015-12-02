UPDATE 1-UK insurer Saga's largest shareholder sells 13 pct stake

(Adds details, background)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saga Plc’s largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold a 13 percent stake in the UK travel and insurance company via a discounted placing, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

About 145 million Saga shares were placed at 200 pence each, BofA Merrill Lynch said. The stock closed at 212.2 pence on Tuesday.

Acromas is owned by funds managed by Charterhouse Capital Partners, CVC Capital Partners and Permira, the private equity firms that listed Saga on the London Stock Exchange last year.

Post the settlement on Dec. 4, Acromas would own an about 32 percent stake in Saga, the bookrunner said.

BofA Merrill Lynch, which is the joint bookrunner with J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, said on Tuesday that Acromas would sell a 10 percent stake in Saga.

Acromas sold a 6 percent stake in February, 11 percent in May and an additional 6 percent in July.

Shares in Saga fell 5.3 percent in early trading. They have risen more than 40 percent since the start of the year to Tuesday's close.