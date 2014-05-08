FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saga Group sees IPO pricing range at 185-245 pence per share
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Saga Group sees IPO pricing range at 185-245 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Saga Group Ltd IPO-SAGA.L -

* Total size of offer is expected to deliver a free float of between 25 pct and 50 pct of issued share capital

* Proceeds from primary offering of approximately £550 million will be used to reduce net debt of company to approximately £700 million

* Expected offer price range is set at 185 pence to 245 pence per share, implying a market capitalisation on admission of between £2 billion and £2.5 billion

* Shares representing up to 15 pct of offer are also being made available by selling shareholder pursuant to over-allotment arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
