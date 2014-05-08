FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Saga Group expects IPO to be priced at 185-245 pence/share
May 8, 2014

UK's Saga Group expects IPO to be priced at 185-245 pence/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays-to-insurance group Saga Group Ltd IPO-SAGA.L said it expects its initial public offering of shares to be priced at between 185 pence and 245 pence each, implying a market capitalisation of up to 2.5 billion pounds ($4.24 billion).

Saga, which has grown from its origins as a travel company in the seaside town of Folkestone to a major insurance player, said last week that it planned to raise a net 550 million pounds from the IPO to pay down debt. ($1 = 0.5894 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

