BRIEF-Sagami announces to shareholder changes
May 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sagami announces to shareholder changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Sagami Co Ltd :

* Says its parent company, UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd , will merge with FamilyMart Co Ltd

* Says FamilyMart will become the top shareholder of the company, with 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights), up from 0 percent, as a result of the merger

* Says UNY Group Holdings will hold no voting rights in the company, down from 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights)

* Says effective date Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BJKr9D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

