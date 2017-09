Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sagax, 2014:

* Sagax ab 2014 rental income 1,093 million sek (919)

* Sagax ab proposes dividend of 0.80 crowns/share, 2.00 crowns/preferential share

* Says sees profit from property management for 2015 of 810 mln SEK

* Profit from property management 703 million SEK (521)