Sage CEO affirms growth targets as he announces retirement

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British software company Sage Group, Guy Berruyer, said he would step down sometime in the next 11 months, by which time the group said it will be on track towards its goal of 6 percent organic revenue growth for 2015.

The company, which provides accounting and other business software to small and medium sized companies, said organic revenue grew 4.9 percent in its first half to 657 million pounds ($1.11 billion), and said it was confident growth would continue for the rest of its year.

Underlying basic earnings per share grew 8.3 percent in the six months to end-March to 11.12 pence, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)