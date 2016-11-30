Subscriptions help Sage report 9 pct rise in operating profit

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Software company Sage met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 427 million pounds ($532 million), helped by a rise in subscription sales of its programmes that help small enterprises manage their businesses.

The British company said on Wednesday it expected to grow organic revenue by the same 6 percent this year as it achieved in the year to end-September, and to again achieve an operating margin of at least 27 percent.