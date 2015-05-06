FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software firm Sage says on track to meet full-year targets
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 6, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Software firm Sage says on track to meet full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British software company Sage said it was on track to meet its targets after strong growth in subscriptions helped organic revenue rise 6.2 percent in the six months to end-March.

The group, whose software helps more than 6 million customers run their small businesses, posted organic revenue of 682 million pounds ($1 billion), in line with its 6 percent growth target for the year.

Its operating margin increased 70 basis points to 28.1 percent, also in line with its full-year target, while pretax profit rose 4.9 percent to 173 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.