Sage says on track to meet 2015 targets

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Computer software firm Sage said it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after it posted a 5 percent rise in revenue and 8 percent rise in earnings on Wednesday in the first set of results presented by new Chief Executive Stephen Kelly.

Sage, whose software is used by more than 6 million small businesses, reported organic revenue of 1.31 billion pounds ($2.05 billion) and earnings per share of 22.69 pence for the year to end-Sept, both slightly ahead of market expectations.

Kelly, a former executive of Micro Focus Intl who most recently led a government efficiency drive, said the results were a milestone towards the target of growing revenue by 6 percent with a 28 percent operating profit margin in its current financial year. ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)