FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software firm Sage brings funding options to its SME customers
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Software firm Sage brings funding options to its SME customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British software company Sage is tying up with lenders Funding Circle and MarketInvoice to give its small business customers easier access to alternative sources of funds.

Bank lending in Britain has been weak since the financial crisis and many small businesses have struggled to get finance from traditional lenders.

MarketInvoice, which Sage said on Tuesday would be integrated into its small business accounting package, provides short-term funds against outstanding invoices, licences, contracts and subscriptions.

Funding Circle, meanwhile, is an online marketplace for business loans, where investors lend sums ranging from 5,000 pounds to 1 million pounds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.