Sage sees move to cloud helping deliver 2015 growth target

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sage, a supplier of software to small and medium businesses, said it was confident it could accelerate its underlying revenue growth to 6 percent in 2015 helped by demand for its cloud-based products.

The British group, based in Newcastle in the North East, posted 4 percent growth in underlying revenue to 1.26 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) for the year to end-September on Wednesday, double the growth rate of 2012.

Underlying operating profit rose 2 percent to 375.8 million pounds, bang in line with analysts’ expectations.